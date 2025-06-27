Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $GETY Sells 8,347 Shares

Grant Farhall, the Chief Product Officer of $GETY, sold 8,347 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $14,774. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 283,659 shares of this class of $GETY stock.

$GETY Insider Trading Activity

$GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,886 shares for an estimated $323,076 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,601 shares for an estimated $81,032 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,601 shares for an estimated $81,032 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,878 shares for an estimated $73,866 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,989 shares for an estimated $69,450 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,746 shares for an estimated $60,866 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,850 shares for an estimated $56,986 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,787 shares for an estimated $42,534 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,098 shares for an estimated $41,124 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,949 shares for an estimated $28,162 .

. MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,249 shares for an estimated $12,782 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,223 shares for an estimated $2,264.

$GETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $GETY stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GETY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GETY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

