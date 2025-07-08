Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $CVNA Sells 7,100 Shares

DANIEL J. GILL, the Chief Product Officer of $CVNA, sold 7,100 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $2,485,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 197,832 shares of this class of $CVNA stock.
$CVNA Insider Trading Activity
$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 691 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 691 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 97 sales selling 804,971 shares for an estimated $270,200,745.
- ERNEST C. III GARCIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 395 sales selling 317,120 shares for an estimated $100,485,515.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 265,166 shares for an estimated $83,146,493.
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 83 sales selling 318,495 shares for an estimated $74,391,398.
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 241,485 shares for an estimated $69,019,158.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $33,181,442.
- THOMAS TAIRA (President, Special Projects) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,471 shares for an estimated $30,252,279.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,413 shares for an estimated $7,782,607.
- J DANFORTH QUAYLE sold 11,614 shares for an estimated $3,533,443
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,369,500.
- MICHAEL E MAROONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $2,460,945.
- IRA J. PLATT sold 5,674 shares for an estimated $1,951,856
$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,848,686 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $804,683,268
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 2,314,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $483,846,245
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,823,218 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,198,419
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,680,278 shares (+192.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,312,524
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,585,510 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,498,430
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,438,938 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,853,157
- SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,311,712 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,252,744
$CVNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
$CVNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $332.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $415.0 on 07/08/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $375.0 on 07/07/2025
- Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/02/2025
- Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $305.0 on 06/24/2025
- Michael McGovern from B of A Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 06/10/2025
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $340.0 on 05/22/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/15/2025
