Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $CVNA Sells 7,100 Shares

DANIEL J. GILL, the Chief Product Officer of $CVNA, sold 7,100 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $2,485,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 197,832 shares of this class of $CVNA stock.

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 691 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 691 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

$CVNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $332.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $415.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $375.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $305.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael McGovern from B of A Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $340.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/15/2025

