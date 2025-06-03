Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer of $CART Sells 10,035 Shares

Daniel Danker, the Chief Product Officer of $CART, sold 10,035 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $457,077. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 490,262 shares of this class of $CART stock.

$CART Insider Trading Activity

$CART insiders have traded $CART stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FIDJI SIMO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 104,949 shares for an estimated $4,594,937 .

. MORGAN FONG (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,421 shares for an estimated $845,097 .

. DANIEL DANKER (Chief Product Officer) sold 10,035 shares for an estimated $457,077

ALAN RAMSAY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,770 shares for an estimated $317,752.

$CART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $CART stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CART Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CART in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/15/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$CART Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CART recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CART in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $52.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $58.0 on 01/14/2025

