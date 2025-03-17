Insider Sale: Chief Product & Innov. Officer of $CMPO Sells 5,000 Shares

Adam Joseph Lowe, the Chief Product & Innov. Officer of $CMPO, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $55,050. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,481,036 shares of this class of $CMPO stock.

$CMPO Insider Trading Activity

$CMPO insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY PARTNERS IV, L.P. LLR sold 29,774,258 shares for an estimated $224,795,647

MICHELE LOGAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,596,214 shares for an estimated $125,301,415 .

. THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D. COTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 4 purchases buying 879,963 shares for an estimated $13,848,119 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN WILK (President and CEO) sold 618,014 shares for an estimated $4,666,005

ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 124,478 shares for an estimated $1,874,474 .

. GREGOIRE MAES (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,308,243 .

. AMANDA MANDY GOURBAULT (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,622 shares for an estimated $170,817.

$CMPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $CMPO stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMPO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMPO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRAD KNOTT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/14, 01/10 and 0 sales.

$CMPO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMPO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024

$CMPO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMPO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CMPO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $15.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Steve Moss from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $23.0 on 11/11/2024

