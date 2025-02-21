News & Insights

Stocks
ANET

Insider Sale: Chief Platform Officer of $ANET Sells 112 Shares

February 21, 2025 — 07:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John F McCool, the Chief Platform Officer of $ANET, sold 112 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $11,436. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ANET stock.

$ANET Insider Trading Activity

$ANET insiders have traded $ANET stock on the open market 299 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 299 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KENNETH DUDA (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) has made 0 purchases and 171 sales selling 640,000 shares for an estimated $113,932,964.
  • JAYSHREE ULLAL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 20,259 shares for an estimated $8,042,023.
  • CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $4,892,024.
  • MARC TAXAY (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 8,405 shares for an estimated $3,092,761.
  • JOHN F MCCOOL (Chief Platform Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,733 shares for an estimated $1,324,242.
  • KELLY BODNAR BATTLES has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 2,233 shares for an estimated $440,005.
  • YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 168 shares for an estimated $20,330.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $ANET stock to their portfolio, and 1,378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 95,094,532 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,510,798,621
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 84,008,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,285,412,640
  • FMR LLC removed 53,514,228 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,914,927,620
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 44,950,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,968,383,186
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 27,673,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,058,772,734
  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 26,460,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,924,709,571
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 23,485,924 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,595,899,179

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ANET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANET stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ANET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.