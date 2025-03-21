Insider Sale: Chief People & Places Officer of $INTA Sells 1,962 Shares

Michele Murgel, the Chief People & Places Officer of $INTA, sold 1,962 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $117,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 182,462 shares of this class of $INTA stock.

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 254 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 254 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 599,962 shares for an estimated $38,213,020 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 249,287 shares for an estimated $14,514,994 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 216,828 shares for an estimated $11,713,840 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 102,526 shares for an estimated $6,695,536 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $5,485,060 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 72,068 shares for an estimated $4,348,530 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 53,369 shares for an estimated $3,382,014 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 32,528 shares for an estimated $2,006,142 .

. NANCY L HARRIS sold 2,970 shares for an estimated $178,200

GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

$INTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $77.0 on 12/13/2024

