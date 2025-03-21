Insider Sale: Chief People & Places Officer of $INTA Sells 1,962 Shares

Michele Murgel, the Chief People & Places Officer of $INTA, sold 1,962 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $117,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 182,462 shares of this class of $INTA stock.
$INTA Insider Trading Activity
$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 254 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 254 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 599,962 shares for an estimated $38,213,020.
- THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 249,287 shares for an estimated $14,514,994.
- DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 216,828 shares for an estimated $11,713,840.
- DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 102,526 shares for an estimated $6,695,536.
- RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $5,485,060.
- MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 72,068 shares for an estimated $4,348,530.
- DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 53,369 shares for an estimated $3,382,014.
- SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 32,528 shares for an estimated $2,006,142.
- NANCY L HARRIS sold 2,970 shares for an estimated $178,200
- GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730
$INTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,676,152 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,604,581
- FIL LTD removed 2,809,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $134,385,272
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,950,526 shares (+6506.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,009,211
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 916,937 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,766,492
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 672,832 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,121,802
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 579,075 shares (+408.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,112,916
- LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP added 551,163 shares (+55.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,324,036
$INTA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
$INTA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024
$INTA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 12/18/2024
- Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $77.0 on 12/13/2024
