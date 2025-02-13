Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $WEX Sells 3,243 Shares

Melanie J Tinto, the Chief People Officer of $WEX, sold 3,243 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $495,043. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,218 shares of this class of $WEX stock.

$WEX Insider Trading Activity

$WEX insiders have traded $WEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELANIE J TINTO (Chief People Officer) sold 3,243 shares for an estimated $495,043

ROBERT JOSEPH DESHAIES (COO, Benefits) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,826 shares for an estimated $333,089 .

. JAGTAR NARULA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 508 shares for an estimated $101,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $WEX stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.