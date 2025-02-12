Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $SWTX Sells 13,750 Shares

Daniel Pichl, the Chief People Officer of $SWTX, sold 13,750 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $728,997. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,762 shares of this class of $SWTX stock.

$SWTX Insider Trading Activity

$SWTX insiders have traded $SWTX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL LYNCH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $9,530,351 .

. SAQIB ISLAM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 146,000 shares for an estimated $6,573,627 .

. BADREDDIN EDRIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,246,085 .

. DANIEL PICHL (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,750 shares for an estimated $1,617,329 .

. JULIE HAMBLETON sold 13,774 shares for an estimated $730,206

$SWTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $SWTX stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SWTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SWTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.