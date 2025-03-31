Stocks
SJM

Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $SJM Sells 5,117 Shares

March 31, 2025 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jill R Penrose, the Chief People Officer of $SJM, sold 5,117 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $594,902. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,794 shares of this class of $SJM stock.

$SJM Insider Trading Activity

$SJM insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296.
  • JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902
  • JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485
  • TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SJM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $SJM stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,236,190 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,249,242
  • ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 959,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,627,984
  • LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 904,278 shares (+3599.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,579,093
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 756,928 shares (+480.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,352,911
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 744,711 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,007,575
  • UBS GROUP AG added 652,357 shares (+240.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,837,552
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 582,700 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,166,924

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SJM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.