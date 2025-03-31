Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $SJM Sells 5,117 Shares

Jill R Penrose, the Chief People Officer of $SJM, sold 5,117 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $594,902. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,794 shares of this class of $SJM stock.

$SJM Insider Trading Activity

$SJM insiders have traded $SJM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TUCKER H MARSHALL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,022 shares for an estimated $682,296 .

. JILL R PENROSE (Chief People Officer) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $594,902

JEANNETTE L KNUDSEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $298,485

TARANG AMIN purchased 875 shares for an estimated $100,511

$SJM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $SJM stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SJM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SJM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SJM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

