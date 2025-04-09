Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $RPD Sells 2,569 Shares

Christina Luconi, the Chief People Officer of $RPD, sold 2,569 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $60,228. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,165 shares of this class of $RPD stock.

$RPD Insider Trading Activity

$RPD insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,934,345 .

. CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386 .

. REENY SONDHI sold 3,663 shares for an estimated $149,267

$RPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $RPD stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RPD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$RPD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

$RPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $29.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Joel Fishbein from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 10/16/2024

