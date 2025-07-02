Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $PLMR Sells 295 Shares

Timothy Carter, the Chief People Officer of $PLMR, sold 295 shares of the company on 06-28-2025 for an estimated $45,326. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 886 shares of this class of $PLMR stock.

$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 44,998 shares for an estimated $5,802,886 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 20,545 shares for an estimated $2,642,862 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $2,422,601 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,248 shares for an estimated $600,840 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,856 shares for an estimated $210,802 .

. TIMOTHY CARTER (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 473 shares for an estimated $72,676.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.