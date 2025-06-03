Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $MCW Sells 6,303 Shares

Mary Lyn Porter, the Chief People Officer of $MCW, sold 6,303 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $42,167. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,081 shares of this class of $MCW stock.

$MCW Insider Trading Activity

$MCW insiders have traded $MCW stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEDIDIAH MARC GOLD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 197,575 shares for an estimated $1,664,426 .

. JOSEPH DUANE MATHENY (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,611 shares for an estimated $1,296,060 .

. JOHN LO-MINN LAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,036 shares for an estimated $466,969 .

. VERONICA ROGERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,455 shares for an estimated $85,372 .

. MARY LYN PORTER (Chief People Officer) sold 6,303 shares for an estimated $42,167

JODI TAYLOR sold 5,205 shares for an estimated $36,747

MARKUS HARTMANN (General Counsel) sold 4,209 shares for an estimated $33,461

$MCW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $MCW stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

