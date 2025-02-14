Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $LAD Sells 325 Shares

GARY M GLANDON, the Chief People Officer of $LAD, sold 325 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $126,054. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,665 shares of this class of $LAD stock.
$LAD Insider Trading Activity
$LAD insiders have traded $LAD stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN B DEBOER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,528 shares for an estimated $14,618,167.
- SIDNEY B DEBOER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,715 shares for an estimated $6,446,005.
- CHRIS HOLZSHU (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,520 shares for an estimated $2,855,959.
- TINA MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $392,720
- GARY M GLANDON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 567 shares for an estimated $218,706.
- ADAM CHAMBERLAIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $154,864
- SHAUNA MCINTYRE sold 377 shares for an estimated $141,375
- DAVID STORK (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 267 shares for an estimated $101,326
- LOUIS MIRAMONTES sold 200 shares for an estimated $74,724
$LAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $LAD stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 890,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $282,699,600
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP added 316,845 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,249,908
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 215,542 shares (+1693.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,464,760
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 193,583 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,489,704
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 191,894 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,953,210
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 185,415 shares (+127.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,895,220
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 181,867 shares (+821.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,004,721
