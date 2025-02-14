Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $LAD Sells 325 Shares

GARY M GLANDON, the Chief People Officer of $LAD, sold 325 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $126,054. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,665 shares of this class of $LAD stock.

$LAD Insider Trading Activity

$LAD insiders have traded $LAD stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN B DEBOER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,528 shares for an estimated $14,618,167 .

. SIDNEY B DEBOER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,715 shares for an estimated $6,446,005 .

. CHRIS HOLZSHU (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,520 shares for an estimated $2,855,959 .

. TINA MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $392,720

GARY M GLANDON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 567 shares for an estimated $218,706 .

. ADAM CHAMBERLAIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $154,864

SHAUNA MCINTYRE sold 377 shares for an estimated $141,375

DAVID STORK (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 267 shares for an estimated $101,326

LOUIS MIRAMONTES sold 200 shares for an estimated $74,724

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $LAD stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.