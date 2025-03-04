Insider Sale: CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of $IBTA Sells 1,243 Shares

Marisa Daspit, the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of $IBTA, sold 1,243 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $41,839. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,719 shares of this class of $IBTA stock.

$IBTA Insider Trading Activity

$IBTA insiders have traded $IBTA stock on the open market 131 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 60 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D LEHRMAN has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 497,230 shares for an estimated $33,615,724 .

. E. SHAW & CO, L.P. D. has made 60 purchases buying 61,908 shares for an estimated $4,073,047 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD I. DONAHUE (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 28,966 shares for an estimated $2,175,636 .

. MARISA DASPIT (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,881 shares for an estimated $1,419,294 .

. AMIT DOSHI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,437 shares for an estimated $989,802 .

. TABIB AMIR EL (Chief Business Dev. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $364,475.

$IBTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $IBTA stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

