Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $HCAT Sells 6,441 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 08:01 pm EST

February 20, 2025 — 08:01 pm EST

Linda Llewelyn, the Chief People Officer of $HCAT, sold 6,441 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $34,952. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,819 shares of this class of $HCAT stock.

$HCAT Insider Trading Activity

$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,746 shares for an estimated $386,241.
  • BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,234 shares for an estimated $197,311.
  • JASON ALGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,498 shares for an estimated $184,476.
  • LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,338 shares for an estimated $156,662.
  • KEVIN LEE FREEMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $121,247.
  • DUNCAN GALLAGHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $62,599.

$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

