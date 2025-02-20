Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $HCAT Sells 6,441 Shares

Linda Llewelyn, the Chief People Officer of $HCAT, sold 6,441 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $34,952. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,819 shares of this class of $HCAT stock.
$HCAT Insider Trading Activity
$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,746 shares for an estimated $386,241.
- BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,234 shares for an estimated $197,311.
- JASON ALGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,498 shares for an estimated $184,476.
- LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,338 shares for an estimated $156,662.
- KEVIN LEE FREEMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $121,247.
- DUNCAN GALLAGHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $62,599.
$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEPSIS INC. removed 2,008,271 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,198,475
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 944,631 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,678,541
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 865,743 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,120,803
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 861,150 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,088,330
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 850,581 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,923,729
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 565,445 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,997,696
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 539,119 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,811,571
