Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $ENFN Sells 3,126 Shares

Bronwen Bastone, the Chief People Officer of $ENFN, sold 3,126 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $35,558. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 221,875 shares of this class of $ENFN stock.

$ENFN Insider Trading Activity

$ENFN insiders have traded $ENFN stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL PAWAR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,602 shares for an estimated $871,618 .

. BRADLEY HERRING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,755 shares for an estimated $371,654 .

. OLEG MOVCHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,013 shares for an estimated $190,574 .

. BRONWEN BASTONE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,218 shares for an estimated $93,588 .

. MATTHEW CAMPOBASSO (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,426 shares for an estimated $47,610 .

. VALERIA GUTOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,790 shares for an estimated $30,756 .

. DEIRDRE SOMERS sold 1,637 shares for an estimated $17,237

$ENFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ENFN stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

