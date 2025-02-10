Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $CNTA Sells 30,526 Shares

Karen M. Anderson, the Chief People Officer of $CNTA, sold 30,526 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $580,796. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,322 shares of this class of $CNTA stock.

$CNTA Insider Trading Activity

$CNTA insiders have traded $CNTA stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAURABH SAHA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 630,000 shares for an estimated $10,396,823 .

. GREGORY M WEINHOFF (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 145,103 shares for an estimated $2,234,003 .

. IQBAL J HUSSAIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,705 shares for an estimated $1,365,495 .

. KAREN M. ANDERSON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,926 shares for an estimated $982,077 .

. TIA L BUSH (Chief Technology & Quality Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,424 shares for an estimated $663,296.

$CNTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $CNTA stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

