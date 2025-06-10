Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $BAND Sells 16,935 Shares

Rebecca Bottorff, the Chief People Officer of $BAND, sold 16,935 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $256,355. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,285 shares of this class of $BAND stock.

$BAND Insider Trading Activity

$BAND insiders have traded $BAND stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARYL RAIFORD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 39,120 shares for an estimated $596,646 .

. REBECCA BOTTORFF (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,509 shares for an estimated $529,580 .

. RICHARD BRANDON ASBILL (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,864 shares for an estimated $367,251 .

. DAVID A. MORKEN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,650 shares for an estimated $355,672 .

. DEVESH AGARWAL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,342 shares for an estimated $128,734 .

. KADE ROSS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,159 shares for an estimated $111,236 .

. DEVIN M KRUPKA (Controller, PAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,708 shares for an estimated $88,073.

$BAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $BAND stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

$BAND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAND in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/18/2024

