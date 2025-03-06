Insider Sale: Chief People Officer of $ADPT Sells 13,790 Shares

FRANCIS LO, the Chief People Officer of $ADPT, sold 13,790 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $96,392. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 332,846 shares of this class of $ADPT stock.

$ADPT Insider Trading Activity

$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 975,124 shares for an estimated $7,996,870 .

. HARLAN S ROBINS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,656 shares for an estimated $675,219 .

. JULIE RUBINSTEIN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,505 shares for an estimated $415,539 .

. SHARON BENZENO (Chief Commercial Ofc Imm Med) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,665 shares for an estimated $311,792 .

. SUSAN BOBULSKY (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold 26,023 shares for an estimated $181,640

FRANCIS LO (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,875 shares for an estimated $145,845 .

. MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN sold 15,664 shares for an estimated $124,372

KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,568 shares for an estimated $73,307.

$ADPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

