Insider Sale: Chief People and Comm. Officer of $FSLR Sells 227 Shares

$FSLR Insider Trading Activity

$FSLR insiders have traded $FSLR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R WIDMAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,542 shares for an estimated $3,039,360

KUNTAL KUMAR VERMA (Chief Manufacturing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,475 shares for an estimated $1,021,085 .

. MARKUS GLOECKLER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,979 shares for an estimated $765,129 .

. ALEXANDER R. BRADLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 391 shares for an estimated $51,987

JASON E. DYMBORT (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 320 shares for an estimated $42,547

CAROLINE STOCKDALE (Chief People and Comm. Officer) sold 227 shares for an estimated $30,181

PATRICK JAMES BUEHLER (Chief Product Officer) sold 192 shares for an estimated $25,528

MICHAEL KORALEWSKI (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 188 shares for an estimated $24,996

GEORGES ANTOUN (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 147 shares for an estimated $19,545

$FSLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $FSLR stock to their portfolio, and 532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

