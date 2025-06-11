Insider Sale: Chief People & Admin Officer of $DFIN Sells 10,000 Shares

Robert Kirk Williams, the Chief People & Admin Officer of $DFIN, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $565,376. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,815 shares of this class of $DFIN stock.
$DFIN Insider Trading Activity
$DFIN insiders have traded $DFIN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL LEIB (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,700 shares for an estimated $3,928,786.
- ERIC J JOHNSON (President, GIC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,475 shares for an estimated $1,063,893.
- ROBERT KIRK WILLIAMS (Chief People & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,703 shares for an estimated $810,354.
- CRAIG CLAY (President, GCM) sold 11,022 shares for an estimated $595,540
- DAVID A GARDELLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $188,045
- GARY G GREENFIELD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,890
$DFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $DFIN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 932,716 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,769,016
- INVESCO LTD. removed 602,747 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,346,071
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 479,296 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,950,028
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 402,787 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,605,819
- PORT CAPITAL LLC removed 368,471 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,105,867
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC removed 312,364 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,653,430
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 288,602 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,614,793
