Insider Sale: Chief People & Admin Officer of $DFIN Sells 10,000 Shares

Robert Kirk Williams, the Chief People & Admin Officer of $DFIN, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $565,376. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,815 shares of this class of $DFIN stock.

$DFIN Insider Trading Activity

$DFIN insiders have traded $DFIN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL LEIB (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,700 shares for an estimated $3,928,786 .

. ERIC J JOHNSON (President, GIC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,475 shares for an estimated $1,063,893 .

. ROBERT KIRK WILLIAMS (Chief People & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,703 shares for an estimated $810,354 .

. CRAIG CLAY (President, GCM) sold 11,022 shares for an estimated $595,540

DAVID A GARDELLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $188,045

GARY G GREENFIELD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,890

$DFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $DFIN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

