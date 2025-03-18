Insider Sale: Chief Operations Officer of $RKLB Sells 1,835 Shares

Frank Klein, the Chief Operations Officer of $RKLB, sold 1,835 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $36,571. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,417,644 shares of this class of $RKLB stock.

$RKLB Insider Trading Activity

$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,366,193 shares for an estimated $96,765,249 .

. ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,354 shares for an estimated $2,651,939 .

. ALEXANDER R SLUSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,310 .

. FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 82,356 shares for an estimated $1,715,076 .

. ARJUN KAMPANI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 62,675 shares for an estimated $1,316,049 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,475

JON A OLSON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,034,315

NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RKLB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKLB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RKLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RKLB forecast page.

$RKLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RKLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Erik Rasmussen from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $31.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Mike Leschock from KeyBanc set a target price of $12.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.