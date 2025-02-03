News & Insights

CLS

Insider Sale: Chief Operations Officer of $CLS Sells 9,181 Shares

February 03, 2025 — 08:45 pm EST

Yann L Etienvre, the Chief Operations Officer of $CLS, sold 9,181 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $1,170,944. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CLS stock.

$CLS Insider Trading Activity

$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT MIONIS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 52,588 shares for an estimated $6,707,073
  • MICHAEL WILSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,250
  • JASON PHILLIPS (President) sold 10,851 shares for an estimated $1,383,936
  • TODD C COOPER (President) sold 9,538 shares for an estimated $1,216,476
  • MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,483 shares for an estimated $1,209,461
  • YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) sold 9,181 shares for an estimated $1,170,944
  • LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,161 shares for an estimated $403,153
  • ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 1,763 shares for an estimated $224,853

$CLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLS

