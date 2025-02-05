Insider Sale: Chief Operations Officer of $CLS Sells 83,179 Shares

Yann L Etienvre, the Chief Operations Officer of $CLS, sold 83,179 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $10,171,128. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CLS stock.

$CLS Insider Trading Activity

$CLS insiders have traded $CLS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MIONIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493,913 shares for an estimated $60,672,294 .

. JASON PHILLIPS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,830 shares for an estimated $13,120,248 .

. TODD C COOPER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,028 shares for an estimated $12,403,873 .

. MANDEEP CHAWLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,254 shares for an estimated $12,308,939 .

. YANN L ETIENVRE (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,360 shares for an estimated $11,342,072 .

. ALOK K. AGRAWAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,223 shares for an estimated $2,928,436 .

. LEILA WONG (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,696 shares for an estimated $2,909,795 .

. MICHAEL WILSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,250

DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,723 shares for an estimated $332,342

$CLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $CLS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

