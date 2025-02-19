Insider Sale: Chief Operations Officer of $BRLT Sells 20,792 Shares

Sharon Dziesietnik, the Chief Operations Officer of $BRLT, sold 20,792 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $31,188. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 371,329 shares of this class of $BRLT stock.

$BRLT Insider Trading Activity

$BRLT insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,116 shares for an estimated $41,623 .

. JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,134 shares for an estimated $14,979

$BRLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $BRLT stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

