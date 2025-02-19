News & Insights

Stocks
BRLT

Insider Sale: Chief Operations Officer of $BRLT Sells 20,792 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Sharon Dziesietnik, the Chief Operations Officer of $BRLT, sold 20,792 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $31,188. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 371,329 shares of this class of $BRLT stock.

$BRLT Insider Trading Activity

$BRLT insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,116 shares for an estimated $41,623.
  • JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,134 shares for an estimated $14,979

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $BRLT stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BRLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.