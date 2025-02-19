Insider Sale: Chief Operations Officer of $BE Sells 7,868 Shares

Satish Chitoori, the Chief Operations Officer of $BE, sold 7,868 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $200,004. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,676 shares of this class of $BE stock.

$BE Insider Trading Activity

$BE insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,001,458 .

. SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,839 shares for an estimated $519,815 .

. EDDY ZERVIGON sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $478,400

AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,971 shares for an estimated $353,466

SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,695 shares for an estimated $273,870.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $BE stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.