Insider Sale: Chief Operations Officer of $BE Sells 1,020 Shares

Satish Chitoori, the Chief Operations Officer of $BE, sold 1,020 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $25,591. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 178,656 shares of this class of $BE stock.

$BE Insider Trading Activity

$BE insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,645 shares for an estimated $3,821,293 .

. SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,839 shares for an estimated $519,815 .

. EDDY ZERVIGON sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $478,400

AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,971 shares for an estimated $353,466

SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,930 shares for an estimated $252,281.

$BE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $BE stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/14/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/20/2024

$BE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.5 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $11.0 on 09/23/2024

