Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $XMTR Sells 986 Shares

Peter Goguen, the Chief Operating Officer of $XMTR, sold 986 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $24,848. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 187,883 shares of this class of $XMTR stock.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,473 shares for an estimated $1,042,459 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,028,715 .

. RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 27,566 shares for an estimated $733,241

MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 16,564 shares for an estimated $498,245

EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,729 shares for an estimated $109,966.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XMTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XMTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

$XMTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XMTR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XMTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $30.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 10/18/2024

