Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $XMTR Sells 114 Shares

Peter Goguen, the Chief Operating Officer of $XMTR, sold 114 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $4,115. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 161,993 shares of this class of $XMTR stock.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,022,866 .

. MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,964 shares for an estimated $560,983 .

. JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,386 shares for an estimated $227,967 .

. EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,729 shares for an estimated $109,966.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

