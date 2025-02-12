Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $XMTR Sells 114 Shares

Peter Goguen, the Chief Operating Officer of $XMTR, sold 114 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $4,115. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 161,993 shares of this class of $XMTR stock.
$XMTR Insider Trading Activity
$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,022,866.
- MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,964 shares for an estimated $560,983.
- JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,386 shares for an estimated $227,967.
- EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,729 shares for an estimated $109,966.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,601,903 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,426,958
- FMR LLC added 1,169,778 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,488,821
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 710,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,296,961
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 650,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,955,728
- OWLS NEST PARTNERS IA, LLC removed 576,002 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,581,156
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 434,223 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,976,676
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 416,290 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,758,931
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.