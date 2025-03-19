Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $TSVT Sells 2,298 Shares

Jessica Snow, the Chief Operating Officer of $TSVT, sold 2,298 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $11,363. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 254,193 shares of this class of $TSVT stock.

$TSVT Insider Trading Activity

$TSVT insiders have traded $TSVT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MASTER FUND, LP KYNAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,238,047 shares for an estimated $80,053,571 .

. NICK LESCHLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,870 shares for an estimated $254,901 .

. WILLIAM D III BAIRD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,573 shares for an estimated $120,420 .

. JESSICA SNOW (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,564 shares for an estimated $39,629 .

. VICTORIA EATWELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,932 shares for an estimated $21,779 .

. MARCELA V. MAUS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $13,182

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TSVT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TSVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSVT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSVT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSVT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.