Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $TEM Sells 2,607 Shares

Ryan Fukushima, the Chief Operating Officer of $TEM, sold 2,607 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $160,278. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 979,835 shares of this class of $TEM stock.

$TEM Insider Trading Activity

$TEM insiders have traded $TEM stock on the open market 75 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 75 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P LEFKOFSKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 1,633,520 shares for an estimated $82,347,196 .

. SKY VENTURES LLC RED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950,000 shares for an estimated $79,762,500 .

. BRADLEY A KEYWELL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,341,884 shares for an estimated $50,134,512 .

. THEODORE LEONSIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $16,494,839 .

. RYAN FUKUSHIMA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 179,879 shares for an estimated $8,349,854 .

. ERIK PHELPS (EVP & Chief Admin & Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 94,769 shares for an estimated $4,036,865 .

. JAMES WILLIAM ROGERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,493 shares for an estimated $3,571,014 .

. ANDREW POLOVIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 52,634 shares for an estimated $2,228,646 .

. RYAN M BARTOLUCCI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,109 shares for an estimated $839,837 .

. JENNIFER A DOUDNA sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $49,461

DAVID R EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 990 shares for an estimated $45,646.

