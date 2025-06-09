Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $SNWV Sells 1,862 Shares

Peter Stegagno, the Chief Operating Officer of $SNWV, sold 1,862 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $51,596. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 47.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,032 shares of this class of $SNWV stock.

$SNWV Insider Trading Activity

$SNWV insiders have traded $SNWV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,998 shares for an estimated $203,875 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IULIAN CIOANTA (Chief Sci. and Tech. Officer) sold 3,639 shares for an estimated $114,992

PETER STEGAGNO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,862 shares for an estimated $51,596

