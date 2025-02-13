Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $SKX Sells 36,000 Shares

DAVID WEINBERG, the Chief Operating Officer of $SKX, sold 36,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $2,257,826. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,499 shares of this class of $SKX stock.

$SKX Insider Trading Activity

$SKX insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 432,274 shares for an estimated $30,182,213 .

. ROBERT GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) sold 52,600 shares for an estimated $3,298,935

DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,219 shares for an estimated $2,812,433.

$SKX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SKX stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SKX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SKX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

