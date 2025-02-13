Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $SKX Sells 36,000 Shares

DAVID WEINBERG, the Chief Operating Officer of $SKX, sold 36,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $2,257,826. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,499 shares of this class of $SKX stock.
$SKX Insider Trading Activity
$SKX insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 432,274 shares for an estimated $30,182,213.
- ROBERT GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) sold 52,600 shares for an estimated $3,298,935
- DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,219 shares for an estimated $2,812,433.
$SKX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SKX stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,619,770 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,153,334
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,689,490 shares (+253.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,060,670
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 953,528 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,115,222
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 943,050 shares (+77.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,108,906
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 906,638 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,672,214
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 857,249 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,367,103
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 812,205 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,352,758
$SKX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SKX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
