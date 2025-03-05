Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $RSI Sells 25,000 Shares

MATTIAS STETZ, the Chief Operating Officer of $RSI, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $293,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 531,089 shares of this class of $RSI stock.

$RSI Insider Trading Activity

$RSI insiders have traded $RSI stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TODD SCHWARTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 775,620 shares for an estimated $10,366,650 .

. EINAR ROOSILEHT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $2,807,659 .

. KYLE SAUERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 171,949 shares for an estimated $2,350,465 .

. MATTIAS STETZ (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 145,000 shares for an estimated $1,949,282 .

. JUDITH GOLD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,340 .

. PAUL WIERBICKI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $610,592.

$RSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $RSI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

