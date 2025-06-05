Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $RR Sells 54,787 Shares

Phil Zheng, the Chief Operating Officer of $RR, sold 54,787 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $138,611. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,200,000 shares of this class of $RR stock.
$RR Insider Trading Activity
$RR insiders have traded $RR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHIL ZHENG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $515,573.
- MATTHEW G. CASELLA (President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $100,080
$RR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $RR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,023,836 shares (+169.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,007,195
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 823,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,630,492
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 796,373 shares (+573.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,576,818
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 442,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $875,651
- UBS GROUP AG added 419,805 shares (+840.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $831,213
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP added 355,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $703,494
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 245,818 shares (+335.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $486,719
$RR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
