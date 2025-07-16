Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $PTON Sells 20,633 Shares

Charles Peter Kirol, the Chief Operating Officer of $PTON, sold 20,633 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $131,822. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,877 shares of this class of $PTON stock.

$PTON Insider Trading Activity

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 647,104 shares for an estimated $4,698,695 .

. ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 433,339 shares for an estimated $3,341,321 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 163,498 shares for an estimated $1,526,078 .

. NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 230,701 shares for an estimated $1,521,977 .

. DION C. SANDERS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 236,354 shares for an estimated $1,516,333 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,491 shares for an estimated $739,339 .

. CHARLES PETER KIROL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 20,633 shares for an estimated $131,822

$PTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTON in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

$PTON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTON recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PTON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $8.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Lauren Schenk from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.5 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025

