Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $PRCH Sells 60,000 Shares

Matthew Neagle, the Chief Operating Officer of $PRCH, sold 60,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $374,310. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,384,057 shares of this class of $PRCH stock.

$PRCH Insider Trading Activity

$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 157,500 shares for an estimated $879,332 .

. MATTHEW NEAGLE (Chief Operating Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $374,310

$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

$PRCH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRCH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRCH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $4.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $4.0 on 10/29/2024

