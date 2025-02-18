Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $PHR Sells 16,005 Shares

Evan Roberts, the Chief Operating Officer of $PHR, sold 16,005 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $480,151. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 748,302 shares of this class of $PHR stock.

$PHR Insider Trading Activity

$PHR insiders have traded $PHR stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN ROBERTS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 87,705 shares for an estimated $2,342,064 .

. CHAIM INDIG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,689 shares for an estimated $1,725,356 .

. DAVID LINETSKY (SVP, Life Sciences) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 60,789 shares for an estimated $1,633,174 .

. BALAJI GANDHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 52,685 shares for an estimated $1,508,390 .

. ALLISON C HOFFMAN (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 53,295 shares for an estimated $1,406,258 .

. MICHAEL WEINTRAUB has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,152 shares for an estimated $1,321,348 .

. AMY BETH VANDUYN (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,918 shares for an estimated $838,378 .

. YVONNE HUI (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,504 shares for an estimated $126,927 .

. LISA EGBUONU-DAVIS sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $32,239

$PHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $PHR stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

