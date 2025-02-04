Insider Sale: CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of $PCVX Sells 2,666 Shares

Jim Wassil, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of $PCVX, sold 2,666 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $231,048. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 205,715 shares of this class of $PCVX stock.

$PCVX Insider Trading Activity

$PCVX insiders have traded $PCVX stock on the open market 120 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 120 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRANT PICKERING (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 111,830 shares for an estimated $11,696,876 .

. ANDREW GUGGENHIME (PRESIDENT AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 82,000 shares for an estimated $8,491,575 .

. JIM WASSIL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $6,146,168 .

. MIKHAIL EYDELMAN (SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 27,167 shares for an estimated $2,778,686 .

. TERI LOXAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,258,693 .

. ELVIA COWAN (SVP, FINANCE) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $538,350

$PCVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $PCVX stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

