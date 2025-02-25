Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $PAYC Sells 3,600 Shares

Randall Peck, the Chief Operating Officer of $PAYC, sold 3,600 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $763,866. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,665 shares of this class of $PAYC stock.

$PAYC Insider Trading Activity

$PAYC insiders have traded $PAYC stock on the open market 490 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 490 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD R. RICHISON (CEO, President and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 488 sales selling 214,500 shares for an estimated $37,755,172 .

. RANDALL PECK (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $763,866

FREDERICK C II PETERS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $315,855

$PAYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $PAYC stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

