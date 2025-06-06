Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $NANX Sells 4,693 Shares

Kevin Cureton, the Chief Operating Officer of $NANX, sold 4,693 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $18,584. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 192,212 shares of this class of $NANX stock.

$NANX Insider Trading Activity

$NANX insiders have traded $NANX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN CURETON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,500 shares for an estimated $166,050.

$NANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NANX stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 12,610 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,850

