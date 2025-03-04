News & Insights

Stocks
MMSI

Insider Sale: CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of $MMSI Sells 5,000 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 09:16 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Neil Peterson, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of $MMSI, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $525,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,369 shares of this class of $MMSI stock.

$MMSI Insider Trading Activity

$MMSI insiders have traded $MMSI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAUL JR. PARRA (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,458 shares for an estimated $4,683,971.
  • BRIAN G. LLOYD (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,487,500
  • MICHEL JAMES VOIGT (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 13,809 shares for an estimated $1,376,481
  • F. ANN MILLNER sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,269,375
  • NEIL PETERSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,000.
  • STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $526,550

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MMSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $MMSI stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MMSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.