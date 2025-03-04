Insider Sale: CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of $MMSI Sells 5,000 Shares

Neil Peterson, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of $MMSI, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $525,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,369 shares of this class of $MMSI stock.

$MMSI Insider Trading Activity

$MMSI insiders have traded $MMSI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAUL JR. PARRA (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,458 shares for an estimated $4,683,971 .

. BRIAN G. LLOYD (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,487,500

MICHEL JAMES VOIGT (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 13,809 shares for an estimated $1,376,481

F. ANN MILLNER sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,269,375

NEIL PETERSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,000 .

. STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $526,550

$MMSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $MMSI stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

