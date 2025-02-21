Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $MC Sells 3,515 Shares

Ciafone Katherine Pilcher, the Chief Operating Officer of $MC, sold 3,515 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $260,110. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 47.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,934 shares of this class of $MC stock.

$MC Insider Trading Activity

$MC insiders have traded $MC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC CANTOR (Vice Chairman, MD) sold 16,530 shares for an estimated $1,223,220

KENNETH MOELIS (Chairman, CEO) sold 9,712 shares for an estimated $718,688

NAVID MAHMOODZADEGAN (Co-President, MD) sold 9,406 shares for an estimated $696,044

JEFFREY RAICH (Co-President, MD) sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $645,428

JOSEPH SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,758 shares for an estimated $426,092

OSAMU R. WATANABE (General Counsel, Secretary) sold 5,661 shares for an estimated $418,914

CIAFONE KATHERINE PILCHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $260,110

KENNETH SHROPSHIRE sold 2,551 shares for an estimated $184,437

CHRISTOPHER CALLESANO (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $165,668.

$MC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $MC stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

