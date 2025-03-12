News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $MASI Sells 2,400 Shares

March 12, 2025 — 08:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Bilal Muhsin, the Chief Operating Officer of $MASI, sold 2,400 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $391,872. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,772 shares of this class of $MASI stock.

$MASI Insider Trading Activity

$MASI insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,024,585.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MASI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $MASI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


