Stocks
LMND

Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $LMND Sells 5,000 Shares

June 25, 2025 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Adina Eckstein, the Chief Operating Officer of $LMND, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $225,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 189,653 shares of this class of $LMND stock.

$LMND Insider Trading Activity

$LMND insiders have traded $LMND stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROUP CAPITAL LTD SOFTBANK has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 3,587,770 shares for an estimated $113,754,896.
  • TIMOTHY E BIXBY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,159 shares for an estimated $1,792,249.
  • JOHN SHELDON PETERS (Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,921 shares for an estimated $1,532,115.
  • ADINA ECKSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $225,000
  • MAYA PROSOR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 577 shares for an estimated $19,864.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LMND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $LMND stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LMND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.