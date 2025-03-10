Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $LIF Sells 13,106 Shares

Lauren Antonoff, the Chief Operating Officer of $LIF, sold 13,106 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $551,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 280,663 shares of this class of $LIF stock.

$LIF Insider Trading Activity

$LIF insiders have traded $LIF stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS HULLS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 772,545 shares for an estimated $31,689,795 .

. CHARLES J. PROBER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,373,898 .

. MARK GOINES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,473,900 .

. JAMES SYNGE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,617 shares for an estimated $2,352,130 .

. LAUREN ANTONOFF (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,197 shares for an estimated $1,145,749 .

. RUSSELL JOHN BURKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,624 shares for an estimated $817,717 .

. JOHN PHILIP COGHLAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $415,000

