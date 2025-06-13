Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $LAZ Sells 85,894 Shares

Alexandra Soto, the Chief Operating Officer of $LAZ, sold 85,894 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $3,763,016. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 113,872 shares of this class of $LAZ stock.

$LAZ Insider Trading Activity

$LAZ insiders have traded $LAZ stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN L RUSSO (CEO of Asset Management) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,740,424 .

. PETER RICHARD ORSZAG (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 129,078 shares for an estimated $5,859,927 .

. ALEXANDRA SOTO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 85,894 shares for an estimated $3,763,016

$LAZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $LAZ stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LAZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LAZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

