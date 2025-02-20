Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $JPM Sells 4,273 Shares

Jennifer Piepszak, the Chief Operating Officer of $JPM, sold 4,273 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $1,153,078. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,469 shares of this class of $JPM stock.

$JPM Insider Trading Activity

$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES DIMON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 866,361 shares for an estimated $233,776,513 .

. MARY E. ERDOES (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,554 shares for an estimated $2,809,186 .

. DOUGLAS B PETNO (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,981 shares for an estimated $1,858,211 .

. ASHLEY BACON (Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,122 shares for an estimated $1,808,590

STACEY FRIEDMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,606 shares for an estimated $1,758,148 .

MARIANNE LAKE (CEO CCB) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $1,075,202

ROBIN LEOPOLD (Head of Human Resources) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $337,610

$JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,880 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,081 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

