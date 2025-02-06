Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $HCAT Sells 5,209 Shares

Daniel LeSueur, the Chief Operating Officer of $HCAT, sold 5,209 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $30,007. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 86,044 shares of this class of $HCAT stock.

$HCAT Insider Trading Activity

$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,746 shares for an estimated $386,241 .

. BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,234 shares for an estimated $197,311 .

. JASON ALGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,498 shares for an estimated $184,476 .

. LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,225 shares for an estimated $130,434 .

. KEVIN LEE FREEMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $121,247 .

. DUNCAN GALLAGHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $62,599.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.