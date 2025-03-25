Insider Sale: Chief Operating Officer of $GLP Sells 11 Shares

Mark Romaine, the Chief Operating Officer of $GLP, sold 11 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $594. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 156,187 shares of this class of $GLP stock.

$GLP Insider Trading Activity

$GLP insiders have traded $GLP stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GP LLC GLOBAL has made 15 purchases buying 59,000 shares for an estimated $3,010,320 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK ROMAINE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,006 shares for an estimated $794,327.

$GLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GLP stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

